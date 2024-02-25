Celtic hope Cameron Carter-Vickers can hit peak level this season - but Reo Hatate situation is less clear

Celtic are likely to welcome key central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers back into the team for their Sunday lunchtime clash with Motherwell and while the American’s season has been punctuated by injury, his manager Brendan Rodgers still believes he can hit his optimum level between now and the end of the season.

Widely regarded as Celtic’s most important defender, Carter-Vickers had knee surgery last year and missed a large chunk of pre-season. He has since picked up muscle strains and has not featured for the first team since January 27 against Ross County. Rodgers thinks his niggling injury issues are a result of not having a “physical base” to build upon after missing the summer’s training sessions but with 12 matches to go until the end of the Premiership season, the manager is confident that the 26-year-old centre-half can be a huge presence during the title run-in.

“I think that’s been the challenge for him,” Rodgers said. “He missed a lot of pre-season which is when you build that base. We’ve seen it with players before when they have an operation and then don’t have the chance to get that physical base. Then you are chasing your season, really. That’s how it’s been with him. His knee hasn’t really settled and that impacts on other parts. But fingers crossed this will be an end to that.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers had knee surgery last year, which had an impact on his pre-season work.

Asked if Celtic may not see best of him again until next season, Rodgers replied: “Not necessarily. He will be fine when he gets up to speed. There is still just under a third of the season to go, so he can still be at a really high level for us. But I think when he gets pre-season under his belt, like most players that gives you that base.”