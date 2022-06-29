Celtic 'hold talks' with £8m-rated defender as Christopher Jullien nears exit

According to reports in Italy, the Germany Under-21 international has held talks with the Hoops as Christopher Jullien prepares to move in the opposite direction.

Thiaw has more than 50 first team appearances for Schalke and was part of the Gelsenkirchen side which won promotion back to the Bundesliga last season.

Liverpool, Everton and AC Milan have previously been credited with an interest in the versatile £8million-rated centre-back, who can also play right-back and defensive midfield.

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Schalke defender Malick Thiaw. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

The rumour has opened the possibility of outgoing Celtic defender Jullien, who is finalising a loan-to-buy deal with the German side, being used as a makeweight in any deal to bring 20-year-old Thiaw to Glasgow.