Celtic 'hold talks' with £8m-rated defender as Christopher Jullien nears exit

Celtic have been linked with a move for Schalke defender Malick Thiaw.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:32 pm

According to reports in Italy, the Germany Under-21 international has held talks with the Hoops as Christopher Jullien prepares to move in the opposite direction.

Thiaw has more than 50 first team appearances for Schalke and was part of the Gelsenkirchen side which won promotion back to the Bundesliga last season.

Liverpool, Everton and AC Milan have previously been credited with an interest in the versatile £8million-rated centre-back, who can also play right-back and defensive midfield.

The rumour has opened the possibility of outgoing Celtic defender Jullien, who is finalising a loan-to-buy deal with the German side, being used as a makeweight in any deal to bring 20-year-old Thiaw to Glasgow.

Jullien, signed from Toulouse for £7million in 2019, featured just once under Ange Postecoglou last season following his return from a long-term injury which kept him out for more than a year.

