Celtic hit with Uefa charges over fan behaviour in match against AIK

Have your say

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic over the behaviour of the travelling fans in the recent victory against AIK.

READ MORE - Celtic to move for £12.5m EPL star, Rangers receive Morelos transfer boost, defender to leave Parkhead for rivals, Gerrard hits out at star, players to exit Ibrox - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The supporters are accused of setting off flares and throwing objects.

Flares are visible in the away end during Celtic's match at AIK.

A Uefa statement read: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Europa League play-off second-leg match between AIK and Celtic FC (1-4), played on 29 August in Sweden.

"Charges against AIK: - Stairways blocked - Art. 38 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations

"Charges against Celtic FC: - Setting off of fireworks - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) - Throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) DR

"The aforementioned cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 19 September."