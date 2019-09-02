Celtic hit with Uefa charges over fan behaviour in match against AIK

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic over the behaviour of the travelling fans in the recent victory against AIK.

The supporters are accused of setting off flares and throwing objects.

Flares are visible in the away end during Celtic's match at AIK.

A Uefa statement read: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Europa League play-off second-leg match between AIK and Celtic FC (1-4), played on 29 August in Sweden.

"Charges against AIK: - Stairways blocked - Art. 38 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations

"Charges against Celtic FC: - Setting off of fireworks - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) - Throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) DR

"The aforementioned cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 19 September."