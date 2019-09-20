Celtic hit with five-figure Uefa fine over fan behaviour during AIK clash

Have your say

Celtic have been fined £11,000 for the behaviour of their supporters during the Europa League play-off match with AIK.

Fans in the away end set off flares as the team entered the field for the second-leg encounter in Sweden.

Celtic players line up for kick-off as supporters hold flares in the background. Picture: SNS

They were also found guilty by Europe's governing body of throwing objects, though it's not known whether this was during confrontations with Swedish police.

A Uefa statement read: "Setting off of fireworks - Art.16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR).

"Throwing of objects - Art.16 (2) DR.

"The Control, Ethics, Disciplinary Body has decided to fine Celtic FC €12,500."

AIK were given a fine themselves of roughly £7,000 over blocked stairways.