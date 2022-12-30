Celtic hit five in crazy finish to B team derby as Rangers collapse from 2-1 up

Celtic claimed the Old Firm bragging rights in the B team derby ahead of Monday’s Premiership encounter after twice coming from behind to claim a remarkable 5-2 win over Rangers.

David McCallum’s Rangers side looked to have claimed three points in the Lowland League clash when substitute James Graham fired the Ibrox youngsters 2-1 in front with just 17 minutes left at Celtic Park.

However, Darren O’Dea’s Hoops side hit back in stunning fashion with four unanswered goals in the closing stages including an injury-time double from substitute Joey Dawson as Rangers collapsed.

Charlie McCann put Rangers ahead from the penalty spot on 15 minutes after Zak Lovelace was tripped inside the box by Dylan Corr. Celtic levelled before the break through Rocco Vatta, who was handed his first-team debut just two days earlier after coming off the bench during the 4-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after making it 5-2 over Rangers in the B team derby at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Graham put Rangers back in front in the 73rd minute only for Celtic to equalise again just three minutes through Mackenzie Carse. The hosts then edged ahead for the first time with 10 minutes left as Rangers midfielder McCann diverted a cross into his own net.

Dawson had only been on the park for a few minutes when he added a quickfire fourth and fifth in the 91st and 93rd minutes to the delight of the 2000 crowd inside Parkhead.

