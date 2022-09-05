Celtic hex does not concern ultra-cool Carlo Ancelotti but he makes admission over Parkhead
Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti will be looking to end a Celtic Park hex on Tuesday’s evening – though not one that has gnawed at him.
As AC Milan manager, the four-times Champions League winner and among the game’s most decorated coaches visited Glasgow east end on three occasions in the competition. And has yet to taste victory, with his then holders losing 2-1 in group stages in October 2007, while there was a scoreless draw in the first leg of their last 16 meeting seven months earlier, and another 0-0 in a 2004 group game.
“It’s true it has not been a good stadium for me and my teams in the past [but] I don’t have a clear memory of being here,” said the 63-year-old. “We played Celtic twice in the group stages and once in the last 16, but we were able to win in Milan [in that one] after extra-time [with a 1-0 win]. What can I say? It is a really difficult stadium but it is a fantastic atmosphere. I love that my teams can play in this atmosphere.”
And the Madrid manager isn’t fazed by facing up to the high-octane attacking style that Ange Postecoglou will demand from his team. Or being required to combat it by concentrating on basics.
“I know that Celtic is not going to change their style, their attitude on the pitch,” said Ancelotti. “They want to play attacking football and this is absolutely the normal at their house. We are not worried to defend because if we defend well then I think, fine. We defended very well in the past and I think one of the key points of our victory last season was to defend well at key points sometimes. As a team we have to be able to defend well but also attack well. That is what we would like to do tomorrow.”