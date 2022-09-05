Celtic hex does not concern ultra-cool Carlo Ancelotti but he makes admission over Parkhead

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti takes a training session at Celtic Park ahead of Tuesday night's clash in Glasgow.

As AC Milan manager, the four-times Champions League winner and among the game’s most decorated coaches visited Glasgow east end on three occasions in the competition. And has yet to taste victory, with his then holders losing 2-1 in group stages in October 2007, while there was a scoreless draw in the first leg of their last 16 meeting seven months earlier, and another 0-0 in a 2004 group game.

“It’s true it has not been a good stadium for me and my teams in the past [but] I don’t have a clear memory of being here,” said the 63-year-old. “We played Celtic twice in the group stages and once in the last 16, but we were able to win in Milan [in that one] after extra-time [with a 1-0 win]. What can I say? It is a really difficult stadium but it is a fantastic atmosphere. I love that my teams can play in this atmosphere.”

And the Madrid manager isn’t fazed by facing up to the high-octane attacking style that Ange Postecoglou will demand from his team. Or being required to combat it by concentrating on basics.