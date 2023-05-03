Celtic hero set for key role as Leeds United appoint Sam Allardyce to stave off relegation

Leeds United have appointed Sam Allardyce to save them from relegation with the ex-England manager set to draft in a former Celtic favourite to assist him.

Allardyce, who has been out of work since failing to save West Brom from relegation in 2021, replaces Javi Garcia after the Elland Road club announced the departure of their head coach on Wednsday. The 68-year-old, who has also had spells in charge of Bolton, West Ham, Everton and Newcastle, becomes Leeds third permananet manager of the season, with Gracia having replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

I know it (Leeds) is in a lot of trouble,” Allardyce told talkSPORT. “I have seen a lot of trouble before and – I could have done a little bit more time, but four games – hopefully we can make a difference and keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.”

Allardyce added: “(I was) shocked (to get the opportunity), I never thought at this stage of the season there would be jobs offered. When the phone popped up with a name that I knew pretty well, I knew who it was straight away, so it took me about two seconds to say yes.”

Allardyce is reported to have agreed a basic salary of £500,000 for his four games in charge, with a £2.5million bonus if he can keep Leeds up.

Former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford boss Karl Robinson will be Allardyce’s assistant while Robbie Keane, who had a loan spell at Celtic from Tottenham in 2010, is also expected to join the backroom staff.

Keane only made 18 appearances for Celtic but became a popular figure, scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances, and was named Supporters Player of the Year despite playing for just two-and-a-half months of the season.

He started his coaching career as player-manager of Indian side ATK, before taking on the Ireland assistant manager role under Mick McCarthy in 2018. He was also appointed assistant at Middlesbrough in 2019 with his former teammate Jonathan Woodgate as manager. He left both roles in 2020.