Both Celtic and Hearts have a number of injury problems ahead of this weekend's game. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Here is everything you need to know about the Celtic vs Hearts game and the broadcasting rights in the UK

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are set to host Heart of Midlothian (Hearts) at Celtic Park this Saturday (March 29th, 2025), with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM BST. This Scottish Premiership clash is highly anticipated, but fans in the UK will not be able to watch it live on television due to broadcasting restrictions.​

Why Celtic vs Hearts Is Not on TV in the UK

In the UK, the broadcasting of 3:00 PM Saturday matches is restricted to encourage attendance at live games across all football divisions. This blackout applies to the Celtic vs Hearts fixture, meaning it won't be televised live domestically. However, UK-based supporters can access a full match replay on Celtic TV from 10:00 PM BST on the day of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to Watch Celtic vs Hearts Outside the UK

For fans residing outside the UK and Ireland, the match will be available for live viewing through Celtic TV. Subscribers can stream the game live, with coverage starting from 2:00 PM BST. This service offers comprehensive match coverage, including pre-match build-up and post-match analysis.

Additionally, the availability of the match on other international broadcasters may vary by region. It's advisable to check local listings or contact their regional sports networks to confirm if the game will be aired live wherever you are.

Celtic TV Subscription Details

Celtic TV provides various subscription packages tailored for international fans. These packages offer live streaming of Celtic matches, full match replays, and exclusive content related to the club. For detailed information on subscription options and pricing, supporters can visit the official Celtic TV website.

Upcoming Televised Celtic Fixtures

While the Celtic vs Hearts match isn't available live on UK television, fans can look forward to upcoming fixtures that will be broadcast:​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone vs Celtic: Scheduled for Sunday, April 6th, 2025, at 12:00 PM BST. This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Scheduled for Sunday, April 6th, 2025, at 12:00 PM BST. This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Celtic vs Kilmarnock: Set for Saturday, April 12th, 2025, at 12:30 PM BST, also live on Sky Sports Football.