Celtic, Hearts and Rangers stars amongst Premiership 7 in World Cup transfer shop window

The World Cup gets underway on Sunday when Qatar face Ecuador in one of the least exciting games to ever kick off the tournament. However, just over 24 hours later will see the first SPFL interest.

The United States face Wales in a game which could see Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers come up against Dylan Levitt. They are two of 13 players currently plying their trade in the Scottish top-flight who will hopefully gain some minutes on the world’s biggest stage in football.

In addition there are Croatian duo Josip Juranovic and Borna Barisic, David Wotherspoon who earned a Canada call-up, Japan forward Daizen Maeda, plus a raft of Australians; Aaron Mooy, Martin Boyle, Keanu Baccus, Aziz Behich, Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson.

Of those a handful will be looking to put themselves in the shop window:

Josip Juranovic (Celtic/Croatia)

Reports emerged this week that Celtic would listen to offers for the right-back in January. Juranvoic had a hugely impressive first season in the Green and White Hoops. His tenacity down the right flank, composure and ability on the ball stood out and saw the player linked with Atletico Madrid and Premier League teams. No move materialised but with a likely starting berth for Croatia and now 27, it could be the perfect time for Celtic to cash in on a player who was recruited for just £2.5million.

Borna Barisic (Rangers/Croatia)

Ever since the left-back overcame early struggles at Ibrox, there have been regular reports of a move with Roma often spoken about as possible suitors. There can be no doubting his quality but he is a player who has not been as consistent as Rangers expect. He can go through lulls but when he is on top of his came he is a very astute and assured individual. He is strong, commanding and possesses a wonderful cross. There is, however, a rebuild required at Rangers and he could be one player who could make a bit of money to reinvest in the squad, especially with Ridvan Yilmaz waiting in the wings.

Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Borna Barisic of Rangers are in the Croatia World Cup squad. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Keanu Baccus (St Mirren/Australia)

The midfielder has been a very good pick-up by the Buddies, adding real penetration from the midfield with well-timed runs into the box and providing a goal threat from deep. Baccus has fit perfectly into the identity Stephen Robinson has built in Paisley with plenty of energy and aggression. St Mirren have provided the 24-year-old with a platform and a stepping stone. The World Cup will be an even better stage to showcase his array of talents.

Dylan Levitt (Dundee United/Wales)

The Tangerines landed a coup in signing the midfielder to a permanent contract from Manchester United after he had excelled on loan last season. The move afforded him the opportunity to cement his place in the Wales squad. The two-year-deal, however, suggested this was a transfer which was for a good time, not a long time. A highly technical talent, Levitt will attract advances whether he features for Wales or not. But a performance or two at the World Cup would certainly increase the teams interested and the feed that would need to be paid.

Four of seven Scottish Premiership stars in the Australia squad: Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren), Cammy Devlin (Hearts) and Kye Rowles (Hearts). (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles & Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts/Australia)

All three have had a positive impact at Tynecastle Park after being brought in from the A-League, with Devlin and Rowles especially making a mark. Devlin has been one of the club's best players this season alongside Alex Cochrane. It has been on the European stage where he has thrived as a firefighter for Hearts in midfield against the likes of Fiorentina and Istanbul Basaksehir who dominated the ball. But it was the home leg against FC Zurich which brought out his best performance, dominating in and out of possession. Aussie boss Graham Arnold told the player that he wanted the tenacious Cammy Devlin. With Australia playing both Denmark and France there could be an important role for the little terrier.

