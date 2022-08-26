Celtic, Hearts and Rangers set to discover Champions League and Conference League fixture dates in next 24 hours
Celtic, Hearts and Rangers should find out their fixture dates and kick-off times for their European group-stage matches in the next 24 hours.
Celtic have been pitted against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, while Rangers landed Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli in the same competition. Hearts will play Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina and RFS in the Europa Conference League after the draw was made on Friday afternoon.
Club officials and supporters are now eagerly awaiting when the matches will be played. With all the draws concluded, UEFA, the clubs and broadcasters are able to set out the calendar.
The Scotsman understands that European football’s governing body hopes to have this concluded by Saturday lunchtime, although any scheduling problems could delay this.
The next set of European fixtures take place on week beginning September 5, with the Champions League matches played on a Tuesday and Wednesday, while Conference League matches are played on Thursdays.