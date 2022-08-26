Celtic, Hearts and Rangers set to discover Champions League and Conference League fixture dates in next 24 hours

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champions League draw was made on Wednesday.

Celtic have been pitted against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, while Rangers landed Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli in the same competition. Hearts will play Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina and RFS in the Europa Conference League after the draw was made on Friday afternoon.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club officials and supporters are now eagerly awaiting when the matches will be played. With all the draws concluded, UEFA, the clubs and broadcasters are able to set out the calendar.

The Scotsman understands that European football’s governing body hopes to have this concluded by Saturday lunchtime, although any scheduling problems could delay this.