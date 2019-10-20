Celtic 'have to play like that every week' in the quest for nine-in-a-row, insists James Forrest

James Forrest believes Celtic hit the heights they must aspire to in every game of their quest for a ninth straight title courtesy of their 6-0 mashing of Ross County on Saturday.

The 28-year-old conceded this week it felt strange not to see the club top the league table, which followed on from the loss at Livingston and draw away to Hibernian in the two games before the international break.

Forrest believes they have put that blip behind them after their horsing of the Highland club, which means Neil Lennon’s side have a one-point advantage over a Rangers side that have the chance to regain leadership of the Premiership when they face Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

“In the last couple of weeks we've been thinking about the dropped points and we wanted to put that right against Ross County,” said the Scotland international.

“We've started the season well but didn't do ourselves justice in the last two games. That can happen - Livingston deserved to beat us but that was more like us today, we looked more like ourselves. That should set the standard for us.

“We were gutted after Livi and the last two weeks have been hard. But we showed a great attitude today and that should be the benchmark for the league games to come now. At half-time, with the score 1-0, Ross County were still in the game even though we had a lot of chances.

"But we came out in the second half and got the goals we couldn't in the first.

"All the boys looked up for it from the off and the manager says it's up there with the best he's seen us play. We all enjoyed it and didn't want it to finish because we were so strong as a team and could have scored more.”