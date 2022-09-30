'Celtic have caught the imagination': Mini-tour insight given as scheduling and training plans are fine-tuned

Ange Postecoglou during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown, on September 30, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic host Motherwell on Saturday after a rare slip up against St Mirren on their last outing just under a fortnight ago.

An international break meant Postecoglou was forced to stew over the defeat and he’s been frustrated by losing another player to injury while on international duty.

Striker Giorgios Giakoumakis has reported back with a leg knock that kept him out of Greece’s games against Cyprus and Northern Ireland.

However, Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull have all shaken off injuries suffered with their international teams.

After two 20-hour flights to visit his homeland, Postecoglou has had plenty of time to ponder what went wrong in Paisley and how it might be put right against Motherwell. “It’s all about making sure the way we go about our business doesn’t change because of one outcome,” he said.

It proved a rewarding trip home with interest building prior to the manager's return to Australia in November with Celtic.

The Sydney Super Cup might have endured a slightly fitful conception – Rangers were in, then they were out – but Postecoglou reports the controversy having had no ill-effects when it comes to anticipation levels.

“I think it’s fair to say that Celtic have caught the imagination of people back home,” he said.

The Parkhead side will face Everton instead of Rangers and also Sydney FC. Celtic hope to take advantage of Postecoglou’s popularity while strengthening their own ties to existing supporters down under.

“It was great to talk to people about the tour and about the football club,” said the manager. “Everyone has a great interest in how I’m going over here, and it was great to spread the message over there. I think there’s a real excitement about the club’s visit which is great to see.

“Celtic have always had a really strong supporter base and a really strong connection with Australia. Obviously with my involvement, that’s definitely been strengthened.

“They are following the progress of the football club really strongly now, and they are really excited in seeing the team in person.”

Postecolgou explained why the mini-tour has been wisely scheduled. “It will be at a time when there is a real focus on football in Australia,” he said. “All the other codes are finished, so at that time of the year the World Cup will be about to start and the A-League will be going, so there will be a real football focus. I think everyone is really excited about seeing the team.”

The manager might wonder just what kind of state his players will be in by then. They are about to enter a defining stage of the season where they are being asked to cope with nine matches in a month – and 13 before 12 November, when there is a break to coincide with the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

“We have tailored out training,” revealed Postecoglou. “We knew that between now and the break we’ve got 13 games in 42 or 43 days.