Celtic have been tracking me for years - I spoke to one Aussie about move but not Ange Postecoglou

The winger admitted that he has been in contact with the Parkhead club since first breaking onto the scene in Australia - but admitted that he had no contact with previous boss Ange Postecoglou prior to his departure for Tottenham.
With his fellow countryman no longer in charge, Tilio is looking forward to working under his successor Brendan Rodgers, who has returned for a second spell, after joining on a five-year deal last week.
"I never spoke to Ange, but I know I've spoken to the club for a number of years now," revealed the 21-year-old, who registered 10 goals and five assists in the A-League last season.
"They've had a plan tracked for me and I think now with a new gaffer coming in, I spoke to him before I signed, and he had a great plan for me and for the club and I just wanted to be a part of that.
"I think they just kept tabs on me, I don't know too much.
"For me, it's always been about just playing football and doing what I can control and that's perfoming on the field. All these other things outside of football I've never really thought about it. I just try to perform on the field and let everyone else deal with the outside stuff.
"Since I moved to Melbournce City three years ago it was my goal to get over to Europe and here I am with an opportunity that's presented itself and I just can't wait to get started."
A number of Aussies have featured for Celtic over the years and Tilio revealed he reached out to the most recent departee for advice prior to making the move to Glasgow.
"I spoke to Aaron Mooy before making my decision," he said. "Being involved in the national team with him a few times he just couldn't speak highly enough of the club and the people at the club. It just really brought to my attention that I really want to do this and join this great club."