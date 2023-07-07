Celtic have been tracking me for years - I spoke to one Aussie about move but not Ange Postecoglou

Marco Tilio revealed that his move to Celtic has been years in the making as he faced reporters for the first time since completing his switch from Melbourne City.

The winger admitted that he has been in contact with the Parkhead club since first breaking onto the scene in Australia - but admitted that he had no contact with previous boss Ange Postecoglou prior to his departure for Tottenham.

With his fellow countryman no longer in charge, Tilio is looking forward to working under his successor Brendan Rodgers, who has returned for a second spell, after joining on a five-year deal last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never spoke to Ange, but I know I've spoken to the club for a number of years now," revealed the 21-year-old, who registered 10 goals and five assists in the A-League last season.

Marco Tilio is pictured at Celtic Park after signing a five-year deal with the club. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"They've had a plan tracked for me and I think now with a new gaffer coming in, I spoke to him before I signed, and he had a great plan for me and for the club and I just wanted to be a part of that.

"I think they just kept tabs on me, I don't know too much.

"For me, it's always been about just playing football and doing what I can control and that's perfoming on the field. All these other things outside of football I've never really thought about it. I just try to perform on the field and let everyone else deal with the outside stuff.

"Since I moved to Melbournce City three years ago it was my goal to get over to Europe and here I am with an opportunity that's presented itself and I just can't wait to get started."

A number of Aussies have featured for Celtic over the years and Tilio revealed he reached out to the most recent departee for advice prior to making the move to Glasgow.