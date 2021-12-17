Celtic handed Conference League boost as transfer development emerges in Norway

Lens's supporters will see Bodo-Glimt's midfielder Patrik Berg live next year, but Celtic supporters won't (DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Patrik Berg, the 24-year-old midfielder, is set to sign for Ligue One side Lens next month, according to reports.

That means the nine-times capped midfielder will not line-up against Callum McGregor when continental competition resumes in February and Kjetil Knutsen’s side pitch up at Parkhead.

The rise of the champions has caught the eye across Europe, as did the 6-1 hammering of Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the group stages. As well as Berg, boss Knutsen has also won admirers and left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan has already been snapped up by Hertha Berlin.

Berg looks set to follow as Italian-based journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed a deal will be completed on Friday.

“Lens have reached an agreement with Bodø/Glimt to sign Norwegian midfielder Patrick Berg on a permanent move, done deal and here-we-go. The player will be in France today with his agent.”