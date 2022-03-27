Celtic handed boost ahead of Rangers clash as midfielder returns early from international duty

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has been granted permission to leave Israel international duty early so he can prepare for next weekend’s Old Firm clash against Rangers, according to reports in his homeland.

By Peter Wales
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 5:02 pm
Nir Bitton has been a regular fixture for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 30-year-old won his 37th cap for Israel in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Germany, with his country due to face Romania in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

However, Walla Sport claim that Bitton has been allowed to return back to Glasgow so he can be part of Celtic’s preparations for the trip to Ibrox on Sunday.

Bitton has made 35 appearances under manager Ange Postecoglou this season and Israeli media state that it was always the intention to free Bitton should squad availability permit.

Celtic are currently three points clear of Rangers in the cinch Premiership with just seven matches remaining, with Sunday’s clash in Govan expected to have a significant bearing on the destination of the title.

