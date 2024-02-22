Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart to retire as former England number one sets timeline for end of playing career

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced he will retire from playing at the end of the season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced that he will retire from playing football at the end of the season.

The former England international, who will be 37 when his contract expires in the summer, has won five trophies – including a historic domestic treble last season – across 138 appearances since joining Celtic in the summer of 2021.

His career honours also include two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one League Cup during a decade-long spell with Manchester City while he sits alongside David Seaman as the second most-capped England goalkeeper of all-time after making 75 appearances for his country. He followed Sir Kenny Dalglish and Andrei Kanchelskis in claiming winners’ medals in the three major trophies in England and Scotland when Celtic won the Scottish Cup last season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to the stopper as the surprise announcement was made public on Thursday.

“Joe has enjoyed a phenomenal career and I know will be huge miss to the game when he finally retires from playing football in the summer,” Rodgers said.

“For all he has done in football, Joe deserves huge praise and congratulations, he has been such a brilliant asset to Celtic of course and the wider game at the highest levels, domestically and internationally.

“But more than that, he is a tremendous man, just brilliant to work with, someone who I know has been a great team-mate to so many throughout his career and a player who never gives anything but his absolute best. Each and every day his work ethic is an example to all in football.

“While he will be a real loss on the pitch, I know he will stay in football in some form. It will always be part of his life and I am sure whatever he does after the summer time, everyone at the club wishes him nothing but the very best of success.