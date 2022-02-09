Celtic goal controversy: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass 'told not to approach Willie Collum' as he claims both managers don't get treated the same

Liel Abada appeared in an offside position and could only be considered active as he blocked off David Bates as the ball made its way to winger Jota to score – only a minute after the Pittodrie men had fought back to 2-2.

The incident left Glass seething, as did the aftermath at the conclusion.

“I was warned, or told, before the end of the game not to go on the pitch and speak to the referee,” Glass said. “He didn’t tell two managers, he told one. Maybe he has realised he has made a mistake. The fourth official was told to tell us not to speak on the pitch after the game. Both managers didn’t get treated the same. Maybe there is a reason for that.

Aberdeen assistant Henry Apaloo (L) and manager Stephen Glass remonstrate to the fourth official after Jota's goal makes it 3-2.

[At that third goal for Celtic] I was [looking for an infringement] as well [as the offside]. To me, looking from the side he looks offside. Regardless he fouls Bates and stops him from getting back to Jota, who scores the goal. Again I come in and say it every week but don’t want to talk about referees. There are reasons you ask me these questions. All we can focus on and control are the performance levels. First half we didn’t get close enough to them and I am not going to blame referees because we need to be better performance-wise.

“First half we didn’t get enough pressure up the pitch and in the second half I thought we rectified that. We ran them pretty close and it was disappointing to lose the goal as quickly after we got our second. We kept pushing and trying and I am proud of the players in the second half.”