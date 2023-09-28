All Sections
Celtic given injury boost ahead of Motherwell match as Brendan Rodgers quizzed on Reo Hatate - 'I haven't been made aware of that'

Celtic have been given an injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match against Motherwell with the news that centre-half Nat Phillips is in contention to return to the squad.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Nat Phillips is in contention for Celtic return this weekend.Nat Phillips is in contention for Celtic return this weekend.
Nat Phillips is in contention for Celtic return this weekend.

The on-loan Liverpool defender has missed two matches after rolling his ankle on his debut against Dundee and with Celtic also without Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki in that position, manager Brendan Rodgers is short in that area of the pitch.

Nat Phillips we are keeping an eye on, he has rejoined the group but we just have to make sure with his ankle,” reported Rodgers in his broadcast press conference. “But that looks much better. Hopefully (he will be back) for the weekend. No-one else who has been out injured will be back.”

Rodgers was also quizzed on reports that midfielder Reo Hatate is close to signing a new contract. "I haven't been made aware of that,” Rodgers responded when asked if a deal was close. "I'll speak to Michael [Nicholson, CEO] latest but in fairness to the club, the club have been reaching out to the agent for quite some time. But where it's at, I don't know at this point."

