Celtic have been given an injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match against Motherwell with the news that centre-half Nat Phillips is in contention to return to the squad.

The on-loan Liverpool defender has missed two matches after rolling his ankle on his debut against Dundee and with Celtic also without Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki in that position, manager Brendan Rodgers is short in that area of the pitch.

“Nat Phillips we are keeping an eye on, he has rejoined the group but we just have to make sure with his ankle,” reported Rodgers in his broadcast press conference. “But that looks much better. Hopefully (he will be back) for the weekend. No-one else who has been out injured will be back.”

