All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Celtic give injury update on Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate after duo pick up 'fresh' knocks

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will assess the fitness of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate after the pair picked up “fresh injuries” during the 3-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Defender Carter-Vickers, just back from knee surgery, was replaced at the break with Celtic leading 2-1, while midfielder Hatate – who came on at half time – had to be substituted on 70 minutes with a calf issue. “They look like fresh injuries, they never had those problems before,” revealed Rodgers. “Cam just felt his hamstring towards the end of the half. We will assess that and hopefully it will not be too bad. And Reo came into the game just felt something in his calf. It is better for precaution’s sake to get them off and we will assess it from there. We will see in the next couple of days how they are.”

Carter-Vickers was replaced by Stephen Welsh, with academy graduate making his first senior appearance for the club since October last year. Rodgers was pleased with the way the Scotland Under-21 internationalist settled into the backline. “I thought he was excellent when he came in,” said Rodgers. “I like Stephen. I took him with me one pre-season as a young player because I really liked him but for whatever reason he maybe hasn’t played the games. He is a Celtic boy, he wants to be at the club, I want him to be at the club. I said to him I can’t guarantee how many games you are going to play, he may play 40 games in the season, but I know he is always ready. He trains really hard every day. He came into the game and played with composure. He’s aggressive.”

Related topics:Brendan RodgersStephen WelshAberdeenPittodrie