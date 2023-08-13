Celtic give injury update on Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate after duo pick up 'fresh' knocks

Defender Carter-Vickers, just back from knee surgery, was replaced at the break with Celtic leading 2-1, while midfielder Hatate – who came on at half time – had to be substituted on 70 minutes with a calf issue. “They look like fresh injuries, they never had those problems before,” revealed Rodgers. “Cam just felt his hamstring towards the end of the half. We will assess that and hopefully it will not be too bad. And Reo came into the game just felt something in his calf. It is better for precaution’s sake to get them off and we will assess it from there. We will see in the next couple of days how they are.”

Carter-Vickers was replaced by Stephen Welsh, with academy graduate making his first senior appearance for the club since October last year. Rodgers was pleased with the way the Scotland Under-21 internationalist settled into the backline. “I thought he was excellent when he came in,” said Rodgers. “I like Stephen. I took him with me one pre-season as a young player because I really liked him but for whatever reason he maybe hasn’t played the games. He is a Celtic boy, he wants to be at the club, I want him to be at the club. I said to him I can’t guarantee how many games you are going to play, he may play 40 games in the season, but I know he is always ready. He trains really hard every day. He came into the game and played with composure. He’s aggressive.”