Celtic get huge transfer boost for highly-rated playmaker with chairman's 'maybe' hint

The Sunday Mail reported the Scottish champions are tracking 18-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv star with a view to a possible move in an upcoming transfer window.

Gloukh is regarded as one of the best young players in Israel and has seven goal contributions in his first five league games this campaign.

Once linked with Rangers, the teenager was valued at £8million during the summer.

Mitchell Goldhar, Maccabi Tel Aviv's chairman, had high praise for Gloukh and opened up on the player’s future and the possibility of a transfer in January or next summer.

"Gloukh is one of the best players who grew up here in our academy,” he told Ynet, as per the Scottish Sun. “He has abilities that remind us of the greatest of them all.

"He will continue with us a little longer. Maybe in January or at most in the summer he will progress."