Celtic get huge injury boost ahead of Rangers clash with key midfielder in training prominence

Aaron Mooy is set to return for Celtic in this weekend's derby clash with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The midfielder pulled out of Australia’s recent friendly double header and then missed the Scottish champions’ 2-0 win over Ross County on Sunday. The club have been managing a muscle pain issue and it was determined that his minutes would have to be limited if he travelled to play for the Socceroos.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed he was training ahead of the trip to Dingwall but the decision was taken to not to risk aggravating the injury with the Old Firm clash on the horizon. Mooy was given prominence in training during a Celtic TV video ahead of the match with their city rivals.

Celtic can take a significant step towards retaining the Premiership title with a victory on Saturday. It would see them increase their lead at the top to 12 points with just 21 left to play for. They are hopeful of welcoming back Reo Hatate but James Forrest is absent and Tony Ralston and Liel Abada will likely miss out.

The match, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, will be played without any away fans, as will the encounter at Ibrox after the split. It will be the fourth meeting between the sides this campaign with another two still to be played, including the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Kevin Clancy has been confirmed as the referee. It will be the fourth time he has officiated the fixture.