Celtic forward Jota discovers World Cup fate as Portugal finalise list for Qatar
Celtic forward Jota has missed out on a place in Portugal’s World Cup squad.
The 23-year-old has never been capped by his country at senior level, but national coach Fernando Santos included the ex-Benfica player in his 55-man provisional group for the tournament in Qatar last month.
Jota has been in excellent form for Celtic this season after making last season’s loan move permanent in the summer, scoring seven goals, including two in the Champions League, and recording six assists.
He missed four matches last month due to injury but picked up where he left off by netting on his return in the 3-0 win at Livingston on October 30 before firing home a spectacular free-kick in the 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.
Capped 18 times by Portugal Under-21s, Jota has never been involved in the full squad and his chances are enhanced by an injury to Liverpool’s Diogo Jota. However, Santos has decided not to retain him in the final squad.
