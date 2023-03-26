All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda reveals why he has left Japan camp - 'I would rather return to the team'

Daizen Maeda has joined his Celtic team-mate Anthony Ralston in withdrawing from his international team.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 26th Mar 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 18:06 BST
Daizen Maeda is the latest Celtic player to become an injury concern.
Daizen Maeda is the latest Celtic player to become an injury concern.
Daizen Maeda is the latest Celtic player to become an injury concern.

The 25-year-old forward was an unused substitute for Japan’s 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Thursday and will play no part in Tuesday’s match in Osaka against Colombia, instead returning for treatment on an injury. He is the second Celtic player to pull out of the national squad on Sunday after defender Anthony Ralston left the Scotland camp.

Maeda revealed that it was his call to head back to Scotland from Asia. “I would rather return to the team and prepare for the league match than remain in the national team,” Maeda told Japanese media. “There are things I can't get unless I come here. I was inspired by the top Japanese players. Although I was withdrawn, I performed well at the club and will be representing again in June, I want to come back during the period."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow forward Liel Abada was sent home earlier by the Israeli national team after reporting for international duty with a “minor injury”. His likely deputy, James Forrest, is currently out injured, potentially leaving Celtic short of options in the wide attacking area, so Maeda’s fitness for the matches in April would be welcome for manager Ange Postecoglou. Celtic take on Ross County next Sunday before facing Rangers on Saturday, April 8.

JapanJames ForrestScotland