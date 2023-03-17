All Sections
Celtic forced into reshuffle as Hibs welcome back one injured player - probable teams, referee

There is mixed injury news for both Celtic and Hibs ahead of their cinch Premiership meeting in Glasgow on Saturday.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:56 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 19:56 GMT
Aaron Mooy has been in good form for Celtic but he is out for the Hibs match.

The league leaders will be without midfielders Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata because of minor injuries, but Daizen Maeda returns from a knock and Carl Starfelt has shaken off a hip strain. James Forrest remains out with a muscle injury. Matt O’Riley is the most likely player to replace Mooy, who has been in excellent form of late for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Hibs could welcome back midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes in the squad. The Irishman has suffered a stop-start campaign due to injury but Lee Johnson will be able to call upon his services. However, Joe Newell (ankle), Kyle Magennis (muscle), Martin Boyle (knee), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Rocky Bushiri (ankle) are all out.

Probable Celtic XI: Hart; Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Probable Hibs XI: Marshall; Cadden, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Egan-Riley, Jeggo; Henderson, Campbell, Youan; Hoppe.

Referee: Steven McLean.

