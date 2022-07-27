Celtic flag day plan revealed as Callum McGregor outlines answer to champions' new season challenges

The captain will be handed the honour of unfurling the league flag before the match against Motherwell as competitive action resumes at Celtic Park.

An unbeaten pre-season schedule has been cause for optimism, and while McGregor feels that positivity, there will be new challenges for the squad to defend their reign at the top and he says the answers lie within the Parkhead dressing room.

"We’re buzzing to get the season underway,” the Scotland international said. “Pre-season is a lot about fitness but you are looking to build a winning, or don’t lose, mentality. We aim to take that into the season mentality-wise and how we face challenges head on.

"We believe the answers lie within the squad, and the mentality, of the group. We have to rise to that every time we go on the pitch, give our best, get better individually and collectively and give everything to get results.

"It’s so important to draw a line from last season in terms of being successful. This will be a new season with new challenges and it’s up to us experienced ones to guide the group. Everyone is well aware of the challenges ahead and we have to commit to them together.”

He added: “It’s important everyone stays strong and stays together along with the supporters and that will be the foundations of a positive season, hopefully.

“The next couple of days in training we will be nailing down the preparations so come Sunday at 4.30pm we are ready to go.

Celtic's Callum McGregor warms up during a pre-season friendly match between Celtic and Norwich City. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Celtic captain will perform the ceremonial duties ten minutes before kick-off, with supporters urged to be in their seats early. The club has also organised events outside on Celtic Way from 2pm.

McGregor added: “When you think about the people that have done it over the years, for the club to ask me to do it is a huge honour personally, and for my family to watch that.

“I’m very grateful to get the opportunity to do it and once we get it out the way it’s down to business and making sure we perform and get the three points.