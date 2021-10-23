Celtic first time scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis makes goal pledge after experiencing the "beautiful"

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis points to the skies after pointing the way for Celtic to rack up a fourth straight win with his first goal for the club in the success over St Johnstone at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old Greek has had to overcome early fitness issues following his end-of-window £2.5m move from Dutch club VVV Venlo, where he netted 29 goals in 33 appearances last season. He put them behind him by making his first start count with a crisp close-range finish for the opening goal in Celtic’s comprehensive 2-0 home win over St Johnstone. And the Celtic forward, given an hour in the straightforward victory, thinks he can really be redy to fire without much more game time. “From now on I can say that if I am needed I am ready. I am getting closer and closer [to full fitness] game by game [and] I think with one more game or two more games I will be there,” he said.

The feelings engendered in the Celtic forward when he produced his net-rippling moment that effectively ended St Johnstone’s resistance within 35 minutes have certainly left him hungry to show the goal form that won him his move to Scotland. “It was really beautiful. It was something that I was looking forward to feel and I am really, really happy about that.”

And the Celtic attacker backs himself fully to enjoy heavy scoring returns at his new club. “Of course, it is something that for me the option to come here did not include even 1% of a risk,” the Celtic player said. “It was something I decided immediately because for me this team has a really good plan. It is an attacking team, we try to play with an offensive style of game. This for sure will help me to score goals and to win some trophies. I am happy with all of my teammates and I am really happy that I am here. The level of my teammates is really high and we can achieve many thing together. I always say I want to stay healthy until the end and help my team victories and get some trophies. After that, I am a striker and my goal is to score every week.”

