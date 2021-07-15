Celtic finalise six-figure transfer for next summer signing, EPL side join race for Rangers target, former Ibrox hero expects Celtic star to leave - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: SNS

Celtic finalise six-figure transfer

Celtic have completed the signing of Watford youngster Bosun Lawal. The 18-year-old Irish youth international joins from Watford after allowing his contract to run down and will move for a six-figure cross-border compensation fee. (Football Insider)

Celtic boss frustrated by injuries

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is counting the cost of his efforts to get his squad up to speed in time for their Champions League opener next week after suffering fresh injury blows in the 0-0 friendly draw at Bristol City. Ismaila Soro and Mikey Johnston both suffered suspected hamstring strains, while Karamoko Dembele also limped off. (The Scotsman)

New Celtic signing eyes title

New Celtic signing Liel Abada has set his sights on snatching the league title back from Rangers after sealing a move to the Scottish Premiership giants. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths cleared by police

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been cleared by the authorities over allegations of sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl. Police Scotland said there was "no criminality" after they carried out a "full assessment" following claims the 30-year-old sent improper messages to a 15-year-old girl. (Evening News)

Ajer ‘expected’ to leave

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton expects Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer to leave this summer despite his club demanding £20 million for the Norwegian international. (Football Insider)

Watford interest in Rangers target

English Premier League newboys Watford are running the rule over reported Rangers target Abdul Abdulmalik. The teenage attacker is a free agent after leaving Millwall last month following the expiration of his contract. (Daily Mail)

Hearts identify key signings

Hearts have identified two key positions where they intend to make new signings over the coming weeks. A left-sided centre-back is one of the Edinburgh club’s priorities following Christophe Berra’s departure to Raith Rovers. Forwards are also high on the agenda. (Evening News)

Aberdeen hopeful of crowd

Aberdeen are hopeful of welcoming back over 5,000 supporters for their first European game of the 2021/22 season. Stephen Glass’ side welcome Swedish outfit BK Hacken for the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying tie on July 22. (The Scotsman)

