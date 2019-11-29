Celtic fear key man 'could leave in January', Rangers fans slammed over sectarian banner and songs, Stendel to Hearts latest, Jack Ross on Hibs goalkeepers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...





Hoops fear Ajer exit

Celtic fear defender Kristoffer Ajer may have had contact from clubs keen to sign him in the January transfer window. Sources claim the Hoops have offered the Norwegian a new deal to try and ward off any interest but Hoops chiefs think the player may have been tapped up. (Various)



Rangers fans slammed over sectarian songs on TV

Rangers fans have been slammed for singing sectarian songs on TV ahead of the Light Blues' clash with Feyenoord. Interviewed by Dutch TV, some supporters chanted about "fenians" while others sang a song about the Lisbon Lions "not seeing ten in a row". (Various)



Gers fans ambushed in Rotterdam

Rangers supporters in Rotterdam were ambushed by Feyenoord fans at a hotel in Rotterdam after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at De Kuip stadium.

Footage showed Dutch fans throwing chairs at the glass windows of a bar around 11.30pm local time. No Gers fans are thought to have been injured. (Daily Record)



18 arrests at De Kuip

Dutch media reported 18 arrests near Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium for a variety of offences including lighting fireworks and refusal to comply with an order. One Scottish fan is thought to have been detained for public intoxication. (Various)



Gerrard: Morelos not for sale

Steven Gerrard reiterated the importance of Alfredo Morelos to Rangers after the striker scored a double in Rotterdam, telling the media: "He's not for sale at any price." (Various)



Hearts at 'critical stage' in Stendel talks

Hearts have reached a critical point in negotiations with Daniel Stendel as their search for a new manager enters a fifth week. The German has been shown around Tynecastle and Riccarton. (Evening News)



Ross hails Doidge for 'unseen work'

Jack Ross has hailed Hibs striker Christian Doidge for his work in the penalty area - at both ends of the pitch. Ross revealed he had asked the Welshman to help out the defence as well as trying to find the opposition's net. (Evening News)



Naismith in warning to team-mates

Steven Naismith has told his Hearts team-mates that some of them could risk being binned under a new manager, adding: "[The new man] will have a perception of what the players are like because he will have done a bit of research." (Evening News)



Ross offers hope to Marciano and Bogdan

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has praised the work done by goalkeepers Adam Bogdan and Ofir Marciano with Chris Maxwell as No.1, but has told the duo: "If the opportunity arises they need to take it." (Evening News)



Naismith: I didn't join for a relegation fight

Steven Naismith has admitted he did not join Hearts for a relegation battle, insisting: We are all to blame [but] we have time to rectify it." (Evening News)



McInnes to get funds to boost Dons

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes looks likely to be given cash to fund player signings next month — but there will be no blank cheques for the Dons manager. (The Sun)



Lennon hails record-breaking Hoops

Neil Lennon hailed his history-making Celtic side as they set a new Scottish points record in the group stage of a European tournament by beating Rennes 3-1 at Parkhead. (The Scotsman)



Collum handed Betfred final

Willie Collum will take charge of next month's Betfred Cup final between Celtic and Rangers, the Scottish FA has announced. (Various)



Bairns post hefty loss

Falkirk have posted a loss of £693,000 for the year to May 2019 when they were relegated from the Scottish Championship, new figures show. (The Times)