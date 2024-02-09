Celtic fear Alistair Johnston fracture as updates given on Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor

Celtic are waiting on the full diagnosis of Alistair Johnston’s injury but fear he has suffered a fracture.

The right-back will miss Sunday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against St Mirren in Paisley after being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital following an aerial challenge against Hibernian. The Canada international, who was caught late in the side of his head by Hibs defender Nectarios Triantis, was at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training centre on Friday but could be facing a lay-off. “We are just waiting on the results of a scan,” boss Brendan Rodgers said. “He won’t be available for the weekend. We think he has a slight fracture on the side of the head. We don’t know (how long he will be out), we are just waiting to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have further reinforcements after the reintroduction of Daizen Maeda at Easter Road, with South Korea pair Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun back from Asian Cup duty following their country’s semi-final defeat by Jordon. Yang came off the bench in Tuesday’s game in Qatar while Oh was an unused sub. Rodgers said: “They have been away for a period of time but they look fit and well and trained really well earlier.”

Celtic's Alistair Johnston is taken off on a stretcher against Hibs.

Greg Taylor remains a doubt after missing three games with a calf injury. “He is very close,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sure he will make the weekend but if not he should be available for the following weekend.”