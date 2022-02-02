Celtic favourites with Rangers absences set to hurt them more - Scotsman Sport Show

A win for Ange Postecoglou’s side will take them to the top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time under his tenure and complete an impressive turnaround from when the Hoops were six points behind Rangers earlier in the campaign.

But should Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men leave with the three points and reopen a five-point gap at the top of the standings, that would be a real statement and strike a potentially decisive blow on Celtic’s title ambitions.

Both sides are missing key players through international call-ups and injury, but there will be no Rangers debut for Aaron Ramsey with the midfielder deemed not sufficiently match-fit to be thrown straight into such a high-octane fixture following his loan move from Juventus.

Andrew Smith (left) and Matthew Elder preview tonight's Old Firm fixture between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park.

In this episode of the Scotsman Sport Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writer Andrew Smith, who explains why we should expect an “explosive and potentially decisive” fixture, why Celtic are slight favourites, and why the suggestion that the form book goes out the window in an Old Firm game is “horseradish”.