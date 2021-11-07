Celtic fans protest against Bernard Higgins during the cinch Premiership match against Dundee.

Members of the Celtic support are dismayed at the prospect of Higgins, a former assistant chief constable at Police Scotland, being given a role at the club. Higgins was heavily involved in setting up the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

The away end at Dens Park got their message across when the teams entered the pitch by throwing tennis balls on the the pitch, while a banner was unfurled directed at current CEO Michael Nicholson that read: "Fans or Higgins? The ball's in your court, Nicholson."

The match was held up for a few minutes by referee Alan Muir as the playing surface in front of Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart’s goal was cleared.

The protest mirrors those used in Europe, with German fans utilising a similar tactic to show their disdain for Monday night football.