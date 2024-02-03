Celtic fans hold up a banner displaying a message to the Celtic board ahead of the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic fans displayed a banner aimed at the club's board ahead of the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

A message which read "Celtic board – on your heads be it" was displayed in the away section before the start of the match while chants of "sack the board" and calls for the removal of chairman Peter Lawwell could also be heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protests come amid supporter frustration over the club's recruitment across the past two transfer windows with nine summer arrivals yielding only two first-team regulars in the shape of Luis Palma and Paolo Bernardo while January produced only two signings having failed to land a much-needed left-back. The perception among fans being that Brendan Rodgers has not been provided with the "quality" additions he called for with the Celtic manager admitting this week that he hoped the club could be "braver" in the transfer market.

The failure to pick up three points against an Aberdeen side who had interim manager Peter Leven in the dugout following the decision to sack Barry Robson in midweek will only add to the angst among the Parkhead faithful.

Celtic failed to make the most of their first-half domination and fell behind early in the second half to a Bojan Miovski strike. Substitute Nicolas Kuhn, one of the January arrivals, grabbed an equaliser with a deflected effort to claim a share of the spoils.