Celtic fans reveal plans for full stadium tifo - but funds needed to meet huge cost

Celtic fans have launched a major fundraising drive after revealing plans for an ambitious full stadium tifo to mark the club's impending title win.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have a 12-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are all but certain to reclaim the trophy with just seven points required from the remaining six games.

And supporters group, The Green Brigade, intend to put on a show the day the champions elect are crowned with a display that covers the entire Celtic Park.

To do so, they will need to raise £20,000 having already spent £30,000 on tifos this season, including a previous full stadium display on the opening day of the campaign to mark last season's title flag being raised.

Celtic fan group, The Green Brigade, are planning a full stadium tifo to mark the club's impending title win. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A statement posted on Twitter read: "Before the season started, the Green Brigade launched a Tifo Fund to support the group's tifo effort throughout the season, including an ambitious aim for two full stadium tifos.

"The fund raised a total of £29,674.53 (after fees) and £22,227.66 of that was spent on the 'Flag Day' full stadium tifo on the opening day of the season.

"Since then, a further £8,740.01 has been spent on tifos. As we approach the final stages of the season we are planning the second full stadium tifo.

"In order to produce another memorable display, we require similar funding which is why we are relaunching the Tifo Fund.