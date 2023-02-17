Celtic fans launch campaign to turn Jock Stein Stand into iconic standing area

Celtic fans have launched a campaign to turn the Jock Stein Stand at Parkhead into a standing area.

Supporters group the Green Brigade insist the demand for standing outstrips the current 2700 spaces allocated to them in a corner of the stadium. Their plan, called 'The Celtic End', aims to create an iconic setting such as Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Arena, the curvas in Italian football and the Kop end at Anfield, the home of Liverpool.

Their statement read: "Dortmund's yellow wall is arguably the most iconic stand in world football. In Rome and across Italy you have the famous curvas. Even closer to home the Kop in Liverpool retains mythical status. Yet Celtic Park - a place we like to think tops all else - lacks a traditional end of reputation and of influence. The Celtic support has evolved considerably in the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fans want to stand at matches yet only 2,700 are given that option. A similar number is on a waiting list although it is likely far more would take up the option once it presents itself. On those famous European nights at Celtic Park most of the Lisbon Lions end will stand and at Hampden the entire goal end and usually more choose to stand.

The current standing area at Celtic Park holds 2700 spectators and is occupied by fan group The Green Brigade. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"Celtic also boasts a vibrant and growing scene of fans who want to play a more active role on match days and beyond. The Green Brigade have long established themselves and the North Curve Celtic initiative is over 1000 members.

"Bhoys Celtic have added their own mark to the support, now housed immediately opposite the standing section. It is inevitable that the standing capacity at Celtic Park will be increased, the big question is where. We believe the answer is fairly obvious and will cater for all - the Celtic End."