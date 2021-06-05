Celtic fans group unveil latest 'no manager' protest as Dermot Desmond next in firing line

Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond. Picture: SNS

The Celtic fans’ group tweeted out a picture on Friday morning of supporters holding up a banner of the number 100. The central zero was a likeness of outgoing chief executive Peter Lawwell with a red line across it in the style of a ‘No Smoking’ sign.

Another banner has now been tweeted on Saturday. This time it reads 101 with majority shareholder Dermod Desmond now the target of their ire.

These banners reference the number of days Celtic have gone without a permanent manager after Neil Lennon decided to walk away in late February. John Kennedy remains in charge of the team on an interim basis.

For months, Celtic were hopeful of landing Eddie Howe, but the former Bournemouth manager had a change of heart and talks between the two parties broke down.

Yokohama F. Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou is now the new frontrunner for the position, though it’s becoming something of another protracted pursuit with eight days having passed since the Australian of Greek descent was first mooted as the leading candidate.

Supporters have been frustrated with the lack of action on the managerial front for weeks. There are concerns there won’t be enough time for the new man to become properly acquainted with his squad before Celtic embark on their Champions League adventure with the second qualifying round taking place in mid-to-late July.

