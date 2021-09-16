Celtic fans frustrated with fatal flaw despite highly-entertaining match away to Real Betis

Jota celebrates after having a hand in putting Celtic 1-0 up. Picture: SNS

Despite missing a number of key players, Ange Postecoglou’s visitors gave their hosts a tough game. However, supporters still weren’t content with the performances as familiar failings in defence saw a 2-0 lead become a 4-2 deficit before an hour had been played.

This is what they had to say:

@KierHar: “Big Ange sold it for us tonight. Putting faith in a journeyman like Soro was amateur. I know it’s a laugh to say he’s easy money for a yellow, but if McCarthy/Shaw/Bitton/Henderson start over him we win this. Game management needs to improve.”

@clash_rocker: "Biggest problem is the mental strength, totally lacking. Can be playing great football, 2 0 up, and the minute we concede, we go to pieces.”

@BhoyBoris: "Fair play Celtic. We had a go. But ffs. It’s like a same auld video. Self inflicted mistakes. That defence is a shambles and Ange is so naive it’s bordering on lemon. 0-2 up soro booked get him aff. Jota outstanding, Ajeti well done.”

@Suave_Nav: "Need to learn game management. Stunning for 30mins but then we need to learn to bank that and be a hard team to beat. Really frustrating. Considering how many players out, we should have put a real statement on that tonight.”

@Queenmachine88: "Stephen Welsh has every right to be raging at getting dropped in favour of Starfelt.”

@jamiec7x: “We are in dire need of a few decent defensive coaches man.”

@_RH88_: "Expected a heavier defeat tbh but still the goals conceded were shocking and that’s just the story of Celtic in Europe. Defensively we’re a shambles but that midfield is just desperate. Soro and McCarthy aren’t good enough nevermind capable of replacing McGregor.”

@dreilly89: "A lot better than i expected! a threadbare squad against a top quality side. attacking wise we are great but still suspect at defending but still a good performance overall.”

@oliviarose18xx: "More squad depth and we would have won that. On to Sunday now.”

@qprduncan: "We may have lost but proud of that display. Couple defensive errors away from a result. Onwards and Upwards. Keep playing that way we win more than we lose. Also @RealBetis_en are very good!”

