Celtic fans defy club stance with Palestine flag display in draw against Atletico Madrid
Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma were cancelled out by Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata as the Scottish champions had to settle for a 2-2 draw, earning their first point in Group E.
Brendan Rodgers side produced a stirring display against the Spanish giants, who finished with 10 men following a late red card for Rodrigo De Paul, but the night will also be remembered for events in the stands after an appeal for supporters not to take any flags and banners relating to the conflict between Israel and Palestine into the stadium was ignored.
A tifo display in the colours of the Palestine flag was evident in the lower half of the standing section well before kick-off and around two dozen sizeable flags were flown in the adjacent section before the teams emerged. Thousands of smaller flags were evident around the ground when the teams came out.
The displays will inevitably lead to UEFA disciplinary action against Celtic, given the European governing body has already fined the club for fans flying Palestine flags on previous occasions.
The club issued a plea to supporters earlier on Wednesday after the Green Brigade – the ultras group currently suspended from getting away tickets by the club in the wake of incidents at Motherwell and Feyenoord – urged fans to “courageously fly the flag for Palestine” amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East that has claimed thousands of lives.
The Celtic statement read: "Celtic Park is where we come to support our football club. Recognising this, respecting the gravity of the tragedy unfolding and its impact on communities in Scotland and across the world, and in line with other clubs, leagues and associations, we ask that banners, flags and symbols relating to the conflict and those countries involved in it are not displayed at Celtic Park at this time.”
The club added that players and coaches would wear black armbands as a “show of respect and support for all those affected by the conflict” and the club would make a contribution to the Red Cross to “support people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the region”.
