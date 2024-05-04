The last time Hearts were at Parkhead just before Christmas, there was almost anarchy in the stands as Celtic suffered consecutive league defeats for the first time in more than a decade. Abuse rained down on the beleaguered board for their shoddy player recruitment, there was finger-jabbing and angry recriminations among the fans, with even poor Santa getting it in the neck during a half-time appearance on the pitch.

Five months on and the landscape has changed immeasurably. Celtic are not over the line just yet in the chase for the championship but this felt like a significant afternoon and their supporters responded accordingly, creating a celebratory atmosphere that suggested they believe their team already has one hand on the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chants of “champions again” and “bring on the Rangers” filled the air as a double from Kyogo Furuhashi – his first brace of the season surprisingly – and a late Matt O’Riley penalty saw Celtic brush past Hearts to extend their lead at the top to six points, with a superior goal difference of eight almost worth an extra point in its own right.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his opener in the 3-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers had maybe taken a risk when he spoke about creating “scoreboard pressure” before his team had even played but, with Celtic having taken care of business, all eyes will now turn to Ibrox to see if Rangers can hold their nerve against Kilmarnock in their game in hand.

Even if they do, it is undeniably Celtic’s title to lose ahead of what is shaping up to be a seismic derby next Saturday. Avoid defeat in that one and they can start to prepare the party banners for Parkhead once again.

This hasn’t been a vintage Celtic season by any stretch but they are building up a head of steam at just the right moment. The treatment room has been emptied of casualties, the spine of the side has been reinforced – Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor and Furuhashi were all excellent here – and even forgotten figures like James Forrest have returned to make scene-stealing cameos, with Rodgers, unprompted, cooing over the winger again in his post-match comments.

Celtic didn’t have everything their own way in a competitive opening period but scoring after just four minutes gave them a platform to quell Hearts’ resistance. The visitors had already created and spurned a decent chance of their own when they conceded a corner. Matt O’Riley whipped it in, Zander Clark fisted it out as far as Reo Hatate, whose lofted ball back in was headed in by Furuhashi. VAR wanted to have a second look for a potential offside but decided the goal was fair game.

Celtic fans do the huddle celebration in the stands during the 3-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The roar that greeted that outcome was as loud as anything felt around the stadium all afternoon bar the reception given to McGregor for a terrific track back and tackle on Kenneth Vargas early in the second half and the return from injury of Daizen Maeda late in the contest.

They will decide the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday evening and Celtic’s second goal after 21 minutes was another reminder from O’Riley of why his name is on the Premiership Player of the Year shortlist. Barely 10 yards inside the Hearts half, the midfielder looked up before unleashing an arcing 40-yard cross that couldn’t have landed better had he ran up and placed it.

Furuhashi tracked it all the way, shrugging off Kye Rowles before cushioning a side-footed volley beyond Clark. Only an excellent save late in the first half denied the Japanese striker his hat-trick but there was plenty to admire about his overall play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the growing air of triumphalism in the stands – the mass huddle returned at one point – Celtic were made to wait before finding the third goal that made certain of the result. Luis Palma’s corner struck Lawrence Shankland on the arm in front of goal, the Hearts captain looking resigned to the inevitable even before referee Kevin Clancy was sent to the VAR screen to double check.