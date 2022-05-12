Celtic fans celebrate outside Celtic Park as their side clinch title

This is the moment thousands of Celtic fans celebrated their title win outside Celtic Park.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:29 am

Ange Postecoglou guided Celtic to the cinch Premiership title at the first time of asking despite drawing 1-1 at Dundee United.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the ground to greet the team when they returned from Dundee.

Fans took part in The Huddle, set off fireworks and smoke bombs and celebrated long into the night following the victory.

Celtic won the title with one game to spare, and face Motherwell on Saturday.

Celtic fans celebrate after the cinch Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.