Ange Postecoglou guided Celtic to the cinch Premiership title at the first time of asking despite drawing 1-1 at Dundee United.
Thousands of fans gathered outside the ground to greet the team when they returned from Dundee.
Read More
Read MoreHow Celtic wrapped up the Scottish title as Ange Postecoglou enjoys the fruits o...
Fans took part in The Huddle, set off fireworks and smoke bombs and celebrated long into the night following the victory.
Celtic won the title with one game to spare, and face Motherwell on Saturday.