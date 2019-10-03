Celtic fan drinks to victory with swig of Buckfast in front of BT Sports camera

Have your say

A Celtic supporter was caught on camera inside Celtic Park drinking to his side's victory over Cluj in the Europa League.

The man was seen lifting a bottle of Buckfast to the BT Sport camera as it panned across the crowd during a late substitution before taking a celebratory drink.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions were two goals to the good and cruising to a victory that put them top of Group E.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring before Mohamed Elyounoussi added the vital second.

The clip of the man was quickly shared on social media, where it was widely shared.

