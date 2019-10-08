Celtic facing another fine from Uefa after latest charge

Celtic have been hit with another charge by Uefa over the alleged setting off of fireworks by the home support.

The Green Brigade's display ahead of the match with Cluj. Picture: SNS

The incident relates to their win over Cluj in the Europa League, where pyrotechnics could be seen in the section belonging to the Green Brigade.

The fans group displayed an Muhammad Ali-inspired banner before the game, which read: "Ain't nothing wrong with going down. It's staying down that's wrong."

Uefa have announced that the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions face a charge for "setting off fireworks", which is a breach of disciplinary regulations.

A decision will be made on October 17.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates after scoring against Cluj. Picture: SNS

This latest charge comes after Celtic were fined by the governing body over the behaviour of their supporters in the play-off encounter away to Swedish side AIK.

