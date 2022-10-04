Celtic face wait on key player but attacker doubt for RB Leipzig clash as ex-star issues area of 'concern'

The Scottish champions are in Germany for the first of a double header against Marco Rose’s men on Wednesday.

Celtic are already without Carl Starfelt for the match and Cameron Carter-Vickers may also be missing.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “We’re still waiting on Cameron, and obviously Carl misses out, but aside from that everyone seems to be in good shape physically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American’s absence was felt in the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren before the international break and he sat out the 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Mortiz Jenz and Stephen Welsh will be set to deputise if he doesn't make it.

According to reports, Liel Abada may also be absent due to Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

The Israeli ace missed a Europa League game last season for what is a very important event in the Jewish calendar. It begins at sunset on October 4 and runs through until nightfall on October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou with Lial Abada. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas has expressed his uncertainty over the team’s defence, noting “there is a stuttering element” to Postecoglou's team “at the moment".

"For the first time since the early weeks of his Parkhead reign, he is having to question whether he's getting the balance right,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column. “The centre-back pairing of Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz has looked vulnerable in their last two league games, while Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart have made bad mistakes.

"Defensively, I am concerned about the Leipzig game. That's why I'd take a draw without hesitation."