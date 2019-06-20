Celtic face stiff competition for target as Serie A side enter the race

Celtic could have their work cut out in securing a transfer for Dinamo Zagreb defender Amir Rrahmani, with newly-promoted Hellas Verona joining the race for the 25-year-old.

The Kosovan international was a target for Standard Liege, and the Belgians looked to be in pole position for his signature.

However, the €2 million-valued player knocked back a contract offer, after Dinamo reached an agreement with Standard.

According to Belgian daily newspaper Le Soir, Hellas Verona have entered the race for Rrahmani after securing their return to Serie A via the play-offs.

And the paper claims swapping Croatia for the Italian top flight appeals to the player, who made 26 appearances last term.

It is unclear how keen Celtic are on the player, although the Hoops are actively seeking defensive reinforcements having seen Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata depart for Gent and Hertha Berlin respectively, while Marvin Compper is expected to leave the club as well.

Right-back Cristian Gamboa is also on the way out, while Filip Benkovic's loan spell from Leicester could be renewed for another season.

Even so, that leaves the Scottish champions with just Kristoffer Ajer, Jozo Simunovic and Jack Hendry as their central defensive options, Anthony Ralston at right-back, and Kieran Tierney at left-back. Emilio Izaguirre's future is uncertain but with full-backs Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez on loan in America, the veteran Honduran defender is likely to leave the club, with a move to MLS mentioned.

The Bhoys have also been credited with an interest in Gabala defender Bahlul Mustafazade.