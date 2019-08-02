Celtic face fight to hold onto star as cash-rich Champions League side set to up offer

Have your say

Celtic face a fight to hold on to star centre-back Jozo Simunovic.

The 24-year-old is wanted by Lille who are looking to recruit ahead of their return to the Champions League after finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Neil Lennon faces a fight to hold onto Celtic stars. Picture: SNS

Having amassed a massive £72million following Nicolas Pepe's move to Arsenal, the French side are set to up their bid for Simunovic, according to the Daily Record.

Celtic are believed to have previously knocked back a bid of £4million from Lille.

Les Dogues, managed by Christopher Galtier, have been busy in the transfer market, adding ex-Celtic player Timothy Weah as well as a couple of young centre-backs.

However, with Simunovic's European experience with the Parkhead side, Lille see him as a key transfer target.

Contracted until 2021, the Croatian has been an important player for Neil Lennon, forming a robust partnership with Kristoffer Ajer last campaign.

He has played all four Champions League qualifiers so far this season and it is believed it will take a huge offer to prise him from Celtic.