Celtic face competition from Fulham and Bristol City for World Cup ace

Celtic have rekindled their interest in Iran defender Milad Mohammadi, but face competition from Fulham and Bristol City for the left-back, according to reports.

Football Insider claims that Mohammadi - a target for the Hoops during the last two transfer windows - remains on Celtic’s radar, citing a source within the Parkhead club.

Milad Mohammadi plays the ball as Hao Junmin of China keeps tabs on the Iran defender during the 2019 Asian Cup. Picture: Getty Images

The 25-year-old’s contract with Akhmat Grozny expires this summer, and a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring his position as they look to tempt him away from the Russian Premier League.

Rangers were also linked with Tehran-born Mohammadi last summer, but ended up signing Borna Barisic and Jon Flanagan to cover left-back, while Andy Halliday has also filled in.

Fulham, who are preparing for life in the English Championship, may need to replace the linked-away Ryan Sessegnon if he exits Craven Cottage.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are putting contigency plans in place should they lose the highly-rated Lloyd Kelly during the close season.

Celtic will need cover at left back, with Kieran Tierney facing a spell on the sidelines as he undergoes a double hernia operation during the summer, while Honduran veteran Emilio Izaguirre is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

American full-back Andrew Gutman, who arrived in January, joined Charlotte Independence on loan in March, and won’t be available until late Autumn at the earliest.

Mohammadi is perhaps best known for his failed acrobatic throw-in during Iran’s World Cup match against Spain.