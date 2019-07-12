Celtic 'face battle from Leeds United' for key summer signing target

Celtic will face a fight from Leeds United in order to land Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers, according to the Daily Record.

The Parkhead side have already had a £1.5 million bid for the player rejected by his club Brenford, who are said to be holding out for £2.5 million.

Celtic target and Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

Several clubs in England are also eyeing the St Kitts and Nevis international with Leeds the biggest names to join the chase.

Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the player, though it is understood that Leeds have yet to make their own offer.

If Leeds are serious then it will make it tougher for Celtic to land their man, with the Elland Road outfit narrowly missing out on a return to the English Premier League last season.

For now, though, Neil Lennon's side remain firmly in the hunt as they look to add another midfielder to their squad.