Celtic face anxious wait over UEFA decision on stadium closure ahead of Lazio clash

Celtic should find out today if UEFA will order the complete closure of Lazio's stadium ahead of their visit to Italy later this year as a punishment for fans' behaviour.

The Serie A side have already allocated the Hoops around 9,000 tickets for the November 7 clash, with the majority of travelling fans understood to have already paid out for travel and match tickets.

UEFA are due to decide on sanctions for the Rome side after a number of supporters in the Curva Nord section made fascist saltures in a previous Europa League match against Rennes.

European football's governing body has brought forward their decision, having originally been due to make a ruling on Thursday. But now Celtic and Lazio could learn the Italian club's fate by the close of play on Tuesday.

It's understood that the Biancocelesti are hopeful of a relatively lenient punishment thanks to the large number of travelling supporters.