Celtic eyeing summer move for January window miss, Celtic-daft footballer makes 'Sevco' jibe, manager blasts referee after cup draw, next Parkhead captain - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic line up attacker

Cardiff Citys Josh Murphy was reportedly a January target of Celtic. Picture: SNS

Celtic are lining up a deal to bring Josh Murphy to the Scottish Premiership in the summer window after missing out on the attacker in January. (Scottish Sun)

McClean in 'Sevco' jibe

James McClean has poked fun at Rangers on social media, saying that he stopped a prospective signing from joining "Sevco". The Irish winger joked he convinced one-time Rangers target Tyrese Campbell out of a move to Ibrox.

Winning all that matters for Stendel

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel admitted Falkirk made life difficult but felt his team deserved to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (Evening News)

Next in line after Brown

Callum McGregor is a serious candidate for the Celtic captaincy whenever Scott Brown steps down, according to Neil Lennon. (The Scotsman)

Kerr blasts defender

Ayr United player-manager Mark Kerr insists Aaron Muirhead's "stupid" challenge cost them the chance of another William Hill Scottish Cup upset. (Various)

Goodwin blasts ref

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin felt his team were denied two major penalty claims in their 1-1 William Hill Scottish Cup draw with Motherwell. (Various)

McInnes understands criticism

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes expressed his anger and frustration after his side's goalless run extended to a fifth straight game in all competitions - and admits the fans are right to boo the goal-shy side. (Various)

