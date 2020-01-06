Celtic eye prolific Le Havre forward but face competition from Bournemouth and Southampton

Celtic have been linked with a move for Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere, who is attracting attention from the English and French top flights.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hoops have run the rule over the 24-year-old in recent months, who is on the radar of Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Marseille while English Premier League duo Bournemouth and Southampton are also monitoring the player.

Kadewere has netted 17 goals in 19 games so far this season for the Normandy outfit, who are managed by former Rangers boss Paul Le Guen, taking his total tally to 22 in 42.

One stumbling block for Celtic, however, could be the reported price tag for the five-times capped Zimbabwe international. Le Havre are understood to want £10 million for the Ligue 2 player, which would make him a more expensive signing than Odsonne Edouard.

Kadewere began his career with hometown side Harare City before joining Swedish side Djurgardens IF on loan in 2015.

He made the move permanent in 2016 and scored 18 goals in 60 appearances, laying on nine for his team-mates and earning a move to Le Havre in 2018.