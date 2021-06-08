Celtic eye move for 92-cap international attacker, former Rangers signing flop set for lucrative move, Celtic ace's exit confirmed, latest on Ange Postecoglou - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Andre Ayew is a free agent after leaving Swansea City at the end of last season. Picture: SNS

Postecoglou to Celtic latest

Celtic hope to have Ange Postecoglou confirmed as their next boss as soon as Wednesday and for the Australian coach to arrive in Glasgow by the end of the week, where he will then begin his 10-day quarantine period. Despite reports to the contrary, the Yokohama F. Marinos boss will not be joined by ex-Rangers midfielder Kevin Muscat as his assistant. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendry exit confirmed

Oostende have exercised their option to sign Celtic defender Jack Hendry on a permanent deal worth £1.5 million. The Scottish international excelled at the Belgian side in a season-long loan. Oostende are expected to immediately sell on Hendry for a heavy profit with clubs around Europe interested in the centre-back. (Daily Record)

Celtic eye Ayew

Celtic are interested in signing Andre Ayew after the player’s contract with Swansea City expired. The Ghanian is back in his homeland contemplating his next move after bagging 17 goals for the Swans last term. The 92-cap international can either play up front or on the wing. (GhanaSoccerNet)

Ex-Rangers midfielder set for ‘lucrative’ move

Bongani Zungu could be set for a “lucrative” move back to his homeland as South African giants Kaizer Chiefs has placed the former Rangers midfielder at the top of their transfer wishlist. The international spent last season on loan at Ibrox but failed to make much of an impression. (Daily Record)

Clarke explains player decision

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he has no fears over potential Covid risks for his Euro 2020 squad as they spend time with their families this week. After 11 days together at a training camp in Spain the Scottish players were allowed to return to their homes on Monday. (The Scotsman)

McGinn joins Killie

Stephen McGinn has joined Kilmarnock on a one-year deal following his departure from Hibs. The midfielder joins Tommy Wright’s side despite reported interest from Morton after the 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cappielow. (Evening News)

Devlin signs new deal

Mikey Devlin has agreed a new short-term deal with Aberdeen until January in a bid to prove his fitness. The centre-back played just twice last season (coincidentally both were away matches at St Mirren) due to injury. Aberdeen will have the right to extend the deal until the end of the campaign. (Daily Record)

Tanser moves to Paisley

Scott Tanser has swapped Perthshire for Paisley and signed for St Mirren after talks over a new deal with St Johnstone failed to reach a conclusion. The 26-year-old left-back is Jim Goodwin’s fourth summer signing for the Buddies following the arrivals of Charles Dunne, Greg Kiltie, and Curtis Main. (The Scotsman)

MND Scotland thank Hearts

MND Scotland have thanked Hearts for helping in the fight against motor neurone disease after the club announced it had agreed a sponsorship deal with the charity. The Tynecastle side will carry the logo on the front of their strips for the 2021/22 season and a portion of profits from each shirt sold will be donated to the organisation. (Evening News)

Message from the editor